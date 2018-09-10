PHOENIX — Sting and Shaggy are touring the world together with songs from their collaborative "44/876" album.

The album, which was released back in April, is named after the country calling code of each artist's home, 44 for the United Kingdom and 876 for Jamaica.

The duo was scheduled to make a stop in Phoenix on their worldwide "44/876 Tour," at The Van Buren. But it looks like Valley fans will have to wait a little bit longer to watch the two perform.

The Van Buren tweeted the concert would be postponed as "Sting is still under the weather and advised not to perform by a doctor."

The Phoenix venue said fans should hold onto their tickets as they are working to reschedule the concert.

Tomorrow’s concert at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ must be postponed as Sting is still under the weather and advised not to perform by his doctor. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as we are working to reschedule the concert and will provide updates as we can. — The Van Buren (@thevanburenphx) October 9, 2018

Sting tweeted an "urgent message" to his fans in Phoenix saying the decision to cancel the show comes with "sincere regret." Sting said he could "barely speak right now" in a tweet late Monday.

The tour is scheduled to resume Friday, October 12 in California. The Van Buren said it would provide updates to fans regarding the rescheduled concert date. Hopefully, they don't make us wait too long.

An urgent message for fans in Santa Barbara and Phoenix. #44876Tour pic.twitter.com/wyGWcG9pAJ — Sting (@OfficialSting) October 9, 2018

© 2018 KPNX