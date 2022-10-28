'Let's go, girls...': Shania Twain announces Phoenix stop on 2023 world tour

Twain's "Queen of Me" Tour is celebrating the release of her latest album of the same title.

PHOENIX — From this moment on, you'll have Shania Twain on your mind. The queen of country music just announced she will be making a stop in the Sonoran Desert in May.

And she'll be singing a couple songs of a different tune.

Five-time GRAMMY award winner Shania Twain said the stop will be part of her upcoming "Queen of Me" Tour kicking off in 2023. The tour is a celebration of her upcoming album of the same name.

Twain's Phoenix concert will take place at Ak-Chin Pavillion on May 30 next year. Tickets will reportedly go on sale starting next Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation's website.

The singer's new album marks Twain's "next era," with the first single released from it, titled Waking Up Dreaming, being hailed as a "motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain," a Vulture review said.

If the rest of the songs on Queen of Me share the same theme, the iconic country Twain may be taking a backseat to a new era of pop.

See Waking Up Dreaming's music video here:

If this announcement don't impress you much, here are a couple other options.

