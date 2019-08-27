PHOENIX — A Valley senior says technology left him and his buddy outside the gates of State Farm Stadium last night, listening to the Rolling Stones Concert, instead of being inside rocking out.

Chuck Doxon drove in from San Diego to go to the Stones Concert with his buddy Charles Warner, who’s from Mesa.

The tickets were purchased online and required the use of a smartphone to redeem them at the stadium box office. Problem was, neither guy owns a smartphone.

12 News had a chance to figure out the facts in this case. And how you can avoid the same fate before you get to the concert gate.

"I saw Paul McCartney and said what’s next? He says the Rolling Stones,” said Chuck Doxon.

For Doxon these printed out receipts leave little comfort in the wake of Monday night’s Rolling Stones Concert. The tickets were purchased online through StubHub using what’s called a mobile transfer ticket process.

This StubHub YouTube video takes you through a somewhat complicated process. “If you print out the ticket you will not get in gates.”

Chuck who’s in his 70’s said he had no idea that a smartphone was involved.

"The funds were there. They were in. We paid for them. We had verification through the paperwork. And so, off we went,” said Doxon.

But when Chuck and Charles got to the stadium, the troubles began.

"She says we do not have your tickets. I said what do you mean? It’s a mobile transfer ticket and they haven’t sent it to us. Oh my God, we were screaming, what, what, what,” said Doxon.

Chuck’s not alone in his frustration, more venues are going to digital tickets only. Earlier this month we talked with Mark Dalton, PR Director of the Arizona Cardinals about their decision of going to digital tickets only.

“As you can see this is the way a lot of venues are going. Whether it’s movies, events or concerts. So this is the constant evolution of this process,” said Dalton.

As for Chuck Doxon, he says missing the Rolling Stones concert was pretty frustrating but he hopes others can learn from what he went through.

"We are upset and we’re fighting, and we want people to know that this can happen to them," said Doxon.

12 News did reach out to the ticket office at State Farm Stadium but we were told this was out of their hands.

StubHub did get back to us about the issue and they are looking into it. They say they are going to do everything they can to fix the situation, if the error was on their side.

It's a warning for anyone without a smartphone, that technology isn’t going to give you any breaks and just might leave you behind.