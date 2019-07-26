PHOENIX — It's been an entire decade since "Zombieland," a post-apocalyptic comedy about what it would be like to live in a world overrun by zombies, hit the big screens.

The 2009 film was a box-office success, grossing more than $102 million worldwide.

"Zombieland" was also a hit for one Valley native: The film was among the earliest starring roles for Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, who grew up in Scottsdale.

But fans of the film got some good news on Thursday: The trailer for "Zombieland: Double Tap" dropped, and the entire cast, including Stone, is back in action!

The film, which will also star Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Bill Murray, is set to be released on Oct. 18.

Warning: The following video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.