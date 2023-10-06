Savannah Bananas bringing their wacky version of baseball to Mesa, Peoria

The baseball team known for their outlandish hijinks will be visiting Mesa and Peoria in 2024.

MESA, Ariz. — Savannah Bananas are planning to play their wacky version of baseball in the Valley early next year.

A 2024 world tour schedule recently released by the Bananas shows the team making a stop at the Peoria Sports Complex during the weekend of Feb. 15-17. The team will then play at Mesa's Sloan Park during the weekend of April 25-27.

The Bananas have attracted a major following on social media since making their baseball debut in 2016. Players are known for performing zany, outlandish stunts on the field that include singing karaoke and dancing to NSYNC songs.

The team plays what it has dubbed "Banana Ball," which adjusts some of the rules of traditional baseball and sets a strict two-hour limit on all games.

More information about getting tickets for upcoming Banana games can be found here.

Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world... this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports 🌎✈️



Go Bananas with us in 2024: https://t.co/ejYelMNhVL



Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Joining the list… pic.twitter.com/Lc1wV42D9K — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 6, 2023

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

UP TO SPEED