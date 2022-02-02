2 'Masked Singer' judges reportedly walk off after Rudy Giuliani reveals himself

He's apparently a contestant on the upcoming season of the popular TV show.

A surprising reveal during last week's taping of Fox's top-secret singing series, The Masked Singer, reportedly caused two judges to walk off the stage in Los Angeles.

Citing a source close to the production, CNN says judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong were shocked when former New York mayor and ex-lawyer of former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, unmasked himself. According to Deadline, they hustled off the stage in protest.

Deadline said it happened while filming was underway on Season 7 of the primetime vocal program which has celebrities compete while concealing their identities behind elaborate costumes. Apparently, Giuliani is one of those public figures this time around. He was widely-criticized during the last presidential election for promoting false claims that the election was stolen.

In 2021, federal agents raided 77-year-old Giuliani’s home in Manhattan. They seized phones and computers as part of an investigation into business dealings. His law license was later suspended in New York and Washington, D.C.

According to the New York Post, two other judges stayed back to talk with Giuliani after their colleagues made their exits last week from the TV taping. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly remained in their seats and engaged with him.

According to People Magazine, Thicke and Jeong eventually returned. But, it wasn't exactly clear when. Representatives for Fox and Jeong declined to comment to People, while spokespeople for Thicke and Giuliani did not immediately reply to the magazine.

It's not the first time a politician has been on the show. Fellow Republican and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was a contestant on a previous season.