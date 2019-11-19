PHOENIX — Post Malone will make a stop in Phoenix in 2020 on the second leg of his Runaway Tour.

Post Malone, a rapper and singer from Dallas, TX, will be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday, March 15.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will be joining Post Malone as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. online at livenation.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, November 19th from 5 p.m. until Thursday, November 21st at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets. For more information visit their website.

According to the release, Post Malone's latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], recently returned to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

