PHOENIX — Wade Cota is in the Top 20 on this season of "American Idol," but his success comes as no surprise once you hear the Phoenix native sing.

Cota performed "All I Want" by Kodaline on the show Monday night to rave reviews from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Richie can be heard yelling "Love it," during the performance.

After Cota's performance, Bryan said "a star is born" while Richie said Cota's voice could inspire the music business. Perry said Cota found himself in the performance.

But impressing the judges is something the 27-year-old from Phoenix has done all season. His emotional story of growing up with "next to nothing" may have captured viewers' hearts, but his voice sent him through to Hollywood.

Cota made it through Hollywood week despite forgetting the words to "California Dreamin.'" His performance of "Work Song" by Hozier put him through to the Top 20.

He, however, couldn't believe it.