PHOENIX — It was a Friday night, March 2, 2012. Nipsey Hussle was due to take the stage at the now-defunct Clubhouse Music Venue in Tempe.

Then the shots rang out.

According to reports from 2012, over a dozen people were injured after gunfire broke out among the hundreds of people waiting outside the venue. The shooting, the reports said, had been sparked by an altercation between rival Phoenix crews.

Hussle never took the stage that night. He was also never connected to the shooting.

He instead took to Twitter to voice his disgust with what occurred that night.

"Az....y'all gotta be cool man. This sh*t ain't rite," he said.

The rapper also posted a lengthy statement on Tumblr, according to the reports, saying he opposed gun violence and represented "nothing but peace and progress."

Hussle wrote:

"I never glorify any situation like this and think it is disgusting. Any fan of my music knows that I strongly oppose gun violence, and that I represent nothing but peace and progress through hard work… that anyone can overcome adversity no matter what your social status in life."

Grammy-nominated Hussle was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store Sunday. The news of his death broke the hearts of many and introduced the rapper to many others for the first time.

One person wrote on the 12 News Facebook page that "people who never heard of this guy missed out on the biggest supporter of changing the culture in communities with violence and creating a better lifestyle and culture!"

Hussle had a history with gangs in Los Angeles, more specifically the Rollin’ 60's Neighborhood Crips. In that statement following the 2012 Arizona shooting, Hussle said "I grew up on the streets of south central Los Angeles and have witnessed many tragedies in my lifetime."

But his reaction to that 2012 incident may shine a little light on why the respect for Hussle goes far beyond music. Headlines reporting his death were soon followed by headlines like "Why losing Nipsey Hussle hurts so badly," "Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s death put an inspiring life in the spotlight," and "Nipsey Hussle Embodied the Best of Hip-Hop."

In the words of Anika Reed and Rasha Ali for USA Today, Hussle was more than just a Grammy-nominated rapper with a gangster past.

"He promoted black people taking ownership of property, music masters and a culture that didn’t often have compensation put back in the hands of those who created it," the two wrote. "Hussle had been actively trying to broker peace and bridge the gap between rival gangs for years."

Briana Younger wrote for The New Yorker that Hussle rebuilt basketball courts for neighborhood kids and even started a STEM center to "bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and the inner city."

Hussle was even set to meet with police officials on gang violence in Los Angeles before his death, according to reports.

"Nothing about a premature death ever feels fair or just, but, in Nipsey’s case, it is particularly excruciating," Younger wrote. "He was someone who built on his artistry to become a pillar of his community."

Hussle condemned the violence often associated with his city and the rap culture, evident in those words he posted in 2012. He said the Arizona shooting was a "tragic reminder of the circumstances that face our community every day."

"My heart and prayers go out to the victims of this, and all the other senseless acts of violence occurring every day in our communities," he said.