Nikki and Brie Bella, former WWE wrestlers and stars of the E! show "Total Bellas," are pregnant -- and due just a week and a half apart.

The 36-year-old twins, who were raised in Scottsdale, told People Magazine that they themselves were shocked of the news.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told the magazine.

"People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added.

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Nikki, who is newly engaged to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, said they weren't trying but she had a feeling.

Brie, who has a 2-year-old daughter with her husband, pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, said she was shocked to learn that she was able to conceive again.

The twins told People Magazine that they are even experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms.

“It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms," Brie said.

"So we’ve been super nauseous.”

“I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying,” Nikki said.

“I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.”

