The Battle Round is back on "The Voice" and a Mesa man has advanced on Team Adam.

Tyke James' hometown is Mesa, Arizona, but he's living the long-haired surfer life in Hawaii. He's 17 years old.

James beat out Jarred Matthew of California during the Battle Round.



James auditioned on "The Voice" with a soulful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." A few lines into the first verse, Adam Levine turned his chair.

Kelly Clarkson called the acoustic cover, "pretty."

"It's hard to explain, but when you get that adrenaline rush, and I turned around and you're clearly a freakin' stud," Levine said after the audition.

"I want your hair," Clarkson said. "I am serious about your hair, I love it so much."

Watch his Blind Audition here or in the video below.



