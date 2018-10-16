The Battle Round is back on "The Voice" and a Mesa man has advanced on Team Adam.
Tyke James' hometown is Mesa, Arizona, but he's living the long-haired surfer life in Hawaii. He's 17 years old.
James beat out Jarred Matthew of California during the Battle Round.
James auditioned on "The Voice" with a soulful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." A few lines into the first verse, Adam Levine turned his chair.
Kelly Clarkson called the acoustic cover, "pretty."
"It's hard to explain, but when you get that adrenaline rush, and I turned around and you're clearly a freakin' stud," Levine said after the audition.
"I want your hair," Clarkson said. "I am serious about your hair, I love it so much."
Watch his Blind Audition here or in the video below.
