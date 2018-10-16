The Battle Round is back on "The Voice" and a Mesa man could advance on Team Adam or be eliminated.

Tyke James' hometown is Mesa, Arizona, but he's living the long-haired surfer life in Hawaii. He's 17 years old.

James will face teammate Jarred Matthew of California during the Battle Round.

See if he will advance on "The Voice" on 12 News at 7 p.m. Tuesday. See the full NBC programming guide in Arizona time here.

View this post on Instagram

i don't ride wavestorms religiously ! but i do wavestorm rides religiously

A post shared by tyke james (@tykejames) on May 28, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

James auditioned on "The Voice" with a soulful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." A few lines into the first verse, Adam Levine turned his chair.

Kelly Clarkson called the acoustic cover, "pretty."

"It's hard to explain, but when you get that adrenaline rush, and I turned around and you're clearly a freakin' stud," Levine said after the audition.

"I want your hair," Clarkson said. "I am serious about your hair, I love it so much."

Watch his Blind Audition here or in the video below.

View this post on Instagram

relax , . . . 📸|@lesliehassler

A post shared by tyke james (@tykejames) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

© 2018 KPNX