It appears Meghan McCain got a kick out of being briefly parodied on the latest episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

"The View" co-host tweeted that she couldn't believe she got parodied before asking if this was "the first time this has happened to a former Lorne Michaels intern?!"

McCain was portrayed by Aidy Bryant, who coincidentally attended the same high school as McCain in Phoenix: Xavier College Preparatory.

Can’t believe I got parodied on SNL last night - is this the first time this has happened to a former Lorne Michaels intern?! Also fun fact, @aidybryant and I went to the same high school in Phoenix. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2018

The segment was a spoof of MSNBC's "Morning Joe." McCain, played by Aidy Bryant, was supposed to discuss the, as host Joe Scarborough played by Alex Moffat referred to it, "tasteless joke" made by Kelly Sadler about her dad, Sen. John McCain.

But this version of McCain only got a "I am..." out before Scarborough and Mika Brzezinskim, played by Kate McKinnon, cut her off to share their own feelings on the subject.

Writer and producer Scott Stenholm tweeted that the segment was "cool" and as SNL parodies go, this "was one of the few merciful ones," saying McCain came out "unscathed."

McCain responded, "Yes definitely hahahah."

Yes definitely hahahah — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2018

