SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her very own Barbie doll.

This doll is part of the company's Music Series and commemorates the Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer's smash hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The design is inspired by the singer's iconic outfit worn in the music video.

"She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” Mattel said.

Tina's mini doll has all the signature classics that she rocked in the '80s as a solo artist with her teased blonde hair to her denim jacket and mini skirt that highlighted her famous long legs.

Mattel wrote on Instagram, Simply the best. 🎤 Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the “Queen of Rock ’n Roll” with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll. Wearing a mini dress and denim jacket inspired by her look in the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” video, collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.

