Another big concert for the Valley was just announced.

Maroon 5's new tour for 2020 is coming to AK Chin Pavilion in Phoenix with a 7 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 31. Their show also includes special guest Meghan Trainor.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at noon.

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 made headlines for their performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

"The band recently finished 2018 as the biggest act on U.S. radio (according to Nielsen Music)," LiveNation declared in a press release. "The group's songs amassed 8.58 billion audience impressions across all monitored radio stations, which included 1.95 million plays of Maroon 5's music."

To date, Grammy-winning Maroon 5 has sold more than 56 million albums and 328 million singles worldwide.

Their newest single -- Memories -- is currently holding the #4 position on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.