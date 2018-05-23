Get ready, Star Wars fans: That galaxy far, far away will soon be closer than you think. Disney announced Tuesday the unveiling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The highly anticipated land based on the Star Wars franchise is scheduled to open in summer 2019 at Disneyland and the Disney World version will open in the late fall 2019.

According to The Verge, the themed land will be an entire immersive world.

Before the recent unveiling, officials have only mentioned that the new parks would open next year.

While the specific date has yet to be released, that won’t stop fans from planning their trip to Disneyland.

In the meantime, here’s the announcement trailer to hold you over until you can hang out with Chewbacca, the Jedi and the rest of the gang in person.

