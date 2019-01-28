Fans attending Lady Gaga’s recent performance in Las Vegas got quite the surprise.

Actor Bradley Cooper attended the concert to watch his “A Star Is Born” co-star and was invited to perform the pair’s hit song “Shallow” on Saturday.

The single is a fan favorite and the crowd erupted in cheers as Cooper made his way to the stage.

This is the first time the two performed the hit live together outside of the film. According to Rolling Stone, fans can also expect to see the duo perform the song again at this year’s Academy Awards.

YouTube user Garrett Gagnon captured the impromptu duet.

After that performance, we're certainly going off the deep end for more from these two.