Phoenix fans, get ready to rock and roll all night. KISS is bringing their farewell tour to the Valley next year.

The legendary band will perform in Glendale at Gila River Arena on Feb. 13, 2019.

The tour is dubbed "END OF THE ROAD," and was announced, according to the band's website, as the final tour over a month ago on "America's Got Talent."

Tickets for the KISS Army fan club go on sale on Halloween at 10 a.m. Arizona time. VIP packages went on sale Tuesday morning for the Glendale concert.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.

For more information and tour dates, visit the band's website.