PHOENIX — Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz is bringing his talents to Tempe Thursday.

For the last 20 years, Lovitz has made small screen and big screen audiences laugh and he's bringing his live act to the Tempe Improv Comedy Theater.

The comedy legend was nominated for an Emmy for his first two years on "Saturday Night Live". You might remember him bringing to life Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous and his catchphrase "that's the ticket".

Lovitz's big screen gems include "Big", "A League of Their Own", "The Wedding Singer" and "The Benchwarmers".

For the last ten years, Lovitz has focused on his stand-up comedy. He is one of the few comedians who started as an actor and then took the comedy stage. He now headlines theaters, nightclubs and casinos across the U.S.

You'll be able to catch Lovitz live on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

