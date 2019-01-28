While you're waiting on the world to change, we have some good news for the John Mayer fans across the Valley.

You can catch us slow dancing in the Talking Stick Resort Arena when the rock star brings his 2019 world tour to Phoenix.

The North American leg of Mayer's world tour kicks off in Albany, New York before coming to the Valley on Sept. 10.

Presale tickets for fans will go on sale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. More information can be found on Mayer's website.

Two pairs of front-row tickets and a preshow meet-and-greet with John Mayer will be auctioned off for charity.