Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March

Are you a local 'Parrot Head'? You won't want to miss Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band when they stop by the Footprint Center on March 9.

PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"

The tour, titled "Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2023," will make its Phoenix landing Thursday, March 9, 2023. The tour is a reference to Buffett's 2020 album of the same name.

The "Redux" mention of the tour references the original dates of the tour scheduled for 2022 being rescheduled to 2023 due to Buffett's brief hospitalization last year.

Tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

