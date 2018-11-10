Ken Jeong came to Phoenix to tell jokes and left having done a little more than just that.

The physician-turned-comedian stopped his comedy show at Stand Up Live back in May and went into full "doctor mode."

"I literally dropped the microphone, jumped off the stage and went to help the patient," Jeong said while telling the story of what happened that night on "Ellen" Thursday.

The "patient" was a woman in the audience who had passed out and was unconscious. Turned out, Jeong said, that she had suffered a petite mal seizure.

But, the comedian thought he was being heckled at first.

"In the beginning of my set I do some crowd work like an Asian Don Rickles," Jeong said.

At the time, he was using his character Mr. Chow, you know that one guy he played in the "The Hangover" film series, to do this.

"Someone in the third row was like, Mr. Chow, Mr. Chow. I was like, calm down, I'll insult you later, I'll get to you," he said.

But that audience member kept persisting.

"She was like no, no someone's passed out," Jeong said.

Jeong jumped off the stage. He said it was "surreal."

"You had 550 people in Phoenix being quiet and helping out this one lady," he said.

Jeong was in doctor mode, "very serious," he said, and thinking about hands-only compressions, which he said is 100 beats per minute to the tune of "Staying Alive."

"I'm thinking to myself, am I going to have to Bee Gee this girl?" Jeong said.

But the paramedics came and Jeong said the woman was "totally fine."

"And my whole point is," he said, "if you don't like my show, you don't have to have a freaking seizure. Just walk out. I got the check, yo."

The crowd roared with laughter.

