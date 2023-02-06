Is Hugh Jackman in Phoenix? Facebook photo suggests possibility

The film and Broadway star posted a photo on his Facebook page that featured a certain iconic Valley mountain.

PHOENIX — Stay calm, people. Stay. Calm.

During my morning Facebook scroll, I came across a very exciting photo. And it features everyone's favorite Adamantium-clawed mutant.

Hugh Jackman took to Facebook Sunday to share some beautiful photos of his surroundings. But one photo immediately caught my eye. Along with a selfie, one of the photos features what looks like Camelback Mountain in the background.

And that can only mean one thing.

HUGH JACKMAN COULD BE IN PHOENIX!

So many questions are running through my mind:

What is he doing here?

Is he shooting a movie?

Could he be going to the Super Bowl?

Does he have his Wolverine costume?

Does he want to hang out?

We haven't confirmed if the famous actor did visit the Valley or if he's still here. But if you do see him around town, be sure to take a photo and let me know.

