On Wednesday, Instagram announced a test they are currently running that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in several countries.

The social media platform says the test aims to "remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive."

However, the owner of the account will still be able to see the number of likes on their post.

"We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who've liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received," a tweet from Instagram's Twitter account.

Instagram also recently announced its plans to address bullying on the platform. Earlier this month, it announced a new feature that will send warnings if it thinks a user is about to post an offensive comment.

