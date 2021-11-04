x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the Window Rock theater. The Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. An iconic western starring Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language. The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars,” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo, will be screened this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16, 2021, at the Window Rock, Ariz., theater. The Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — An iconic western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language. The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars,” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo, will be screened on or near the reservation this month. 

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the Window Rock theater. Limited seats are available for the public. The Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language. 

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the language.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles

In Other News

Fact-checking questions about the #freebritney movement and what is a conservatorship