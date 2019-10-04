PHOENIX — Residents in the southwest Valley will soon have a new way to catch Hollywood's latest movies because a new Harkins location is coming to Laveen and the movie theater company says it will be epic.

Harkins Theatres announced this week that it is opening up a new theater in Laveen equipped with a ciné 1 auditorium, expanded dining options, and an in-lobby bar serving local wines, craft beers and cocktails.

According to the company's website, ciné 1 auditoriums have a massive screen, more than 70 feet wide, and more than 150 Dolby Atmos speakers that create a 3D-like experience for your ears.

The auditorium is also fitted with plush, leather reclining seats that you can reserve when buying tickets.

This will be Harkins' fourth ciné 1 location in the state. The other three are Chandler Fashion 20, Estrella Falls 16 and Flagstaff 16.

The Laveen location will be new territory for Harkins as there are no other locations in the southwest Valley. Currently, the closest Harkins locations to the area are in Tempe, Avondale and Goodyear. This fact is not lost on the number of people commenting on Harkins' Facebook announcement.

Harkins hasn't revealed an opening date for the Laveen theater just yet, but the company posted to Facebook and said it "can't wait to entertain guests in late 2020."

