April 16 is a big day for fans of Selena.

That day is the singer's birthday. And this year, fans will have a place to celebrate the singer's life. Harkins Theatres is showing the movie "Selena" in honor of her birthday.

The movie will be shown at Harkins Theatres locations across the state as part of the company's Tuesday Night Classics. Tickets are only $5.

Fans can watch "Selena" on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the theater's website.