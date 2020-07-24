x
Wait for It: 'Hamilton,' 'Oklahoma!' musicals at ASU Gammage moved to 2021

The fall 2020 engagements for Hamilton and Oklahoma have been pushed to next year.
Hamilton Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George. The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.

The planned fall engagements for popular musicals Hamilton and Oklahoma! at ASU Gammage were postponed to new dates in 2021.

ASU Gammage announced the change Friday afternoon.

The new dates would be announced later. The shows will still be included in the 2020-2021 season subscription.

Other shows in the season include Disney's Frozen, Tootsie, My Fair Lady, Mean Girls, The Band's Visit and To Kill a Mockingbird. Learn more from ASU Gammage here.

Here are some songs from Hamilton and Oklahoma! to help pass the time:

