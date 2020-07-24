Wait for It: 'Hamilton,' 'Oklahoma!' musicals at ASU Gammage moved to 2021

The fall 2020 engagements for Hamilton and Oklahoma have been pushed to next year.

The planned fall engagements for popular musicals Hamilton and Oklahoma! at ASU Gammage were postponed to new dates in 2021.

ASU Gammage announced the change Friday afternoon.

The new dates would be announced later. The shows will still be included in the 2020-2021 season subscription.

Other shows in the season include Disney's Frozen, Tootsie, My Fair Lady, Mean Girls, The Band's Visit and To Kill a Mockingbird. Learn more from ASU Gammage here.