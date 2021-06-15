Tickets for Hamilton at ASU Gammage Auditorium go on sale June 21. Here's how to get yours

You're not going to miss your shot...to get Hamilton tickets, are you?

Get ready, Hamilton fans! Your chance to see the hit Broadway show in Tempe is almost here.

On June 21 at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale to the public for Hamilton's run at ASU's Gammage Auditorium. Performances are set for a five-week run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 10.

According to a release from Gammage Auditorium, there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the show.

Prices will range from $49 to $149 when tickets go on sale. A select number of premium seats from $299 are also expected to be available for all performances.

The ASU Gammage Box Office is closed for in-person sales, but tickets can be purchased online at asugammage.com or by phone at 480-965-3434. The phone lines are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

