Garth Brooks is coming to Glendale next year. Although we don’t know when he'll be performing in the Valley just yet, the State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be among the first two stops on his 2019 North American stadium tour, according to a release.

“All details will be released at a later date,” a press release said.

Brooks performed at the Talking Stick Resort Arena back in 2015, it was his first appearance in Phoenix in nearly two decades.

The country music legend recently wrote a song for "America's Got Talent" contestant Michael Ketterer to perform on the show's season finale.

