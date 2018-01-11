Garth Brooks fans in the Valley get ready to grab all your friends, even the ones in low places, because the thunder is about to roll into Glendale and you don't want to miss the dance.

We now know exactly when the country music legend is coming to State Farm Stadium.

Go ahead ask us how we know.

Garth Brooks announced Thursday he will perform in Glendale on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m., and there's an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets prices start at $94.95.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.