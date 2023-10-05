2 Tijuana concerts canceled after artists received death threats

Both cancellations by the band and singer were due to death threats made by a drug cartel.

PHOENIX — The band Fuerza Regida canceled its presentation in Tijuana due to death threats. That’s the second concert canceled within two weeks due to the same reasons. Peso Pluma was the singer who canceled before the band.

The concert was scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Caliente Stadium in the border city.

On an Instagram post shared by the band on Tuesday, it said the event in Tijuana was canceled “for reasons beyond our reach.”

The threats were made in the form of a banner posted and allegedly signed by CJNG or Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, one of the most notorious drug cartels in Mexico.

It’s been about two weeks since Peso Pluma also canceled his concert scheduled for Oct. 14 at the same stadium in Tijuana and for the same reasons, death threats with banners in different points of the city.

Both, Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma, sing corridos tumbados or narcocorridos, stories about drug trades.

In their music, both praise El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel currently serving time in prison in the U.S. and a rival cartel with Cartel Jalisco.

Montserrat Caballero, Tijuana’s mayor, said there’s an open investigation about the death threats.

“I would say there’s a situation between the criminal groups and the narcocorrido singers,” Caballero added.

Born and raised in California; Jesús Ortiz Paz (singer), Samuel Jaimez (lead guitarist), Khrystian Ramos (second guitarist) José García (tuba) and Moisés López are the members of the band Fuerza Regida among the most popular within the Mexican regional music.