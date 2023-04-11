Foo Fighters add Valley stop to 2023 tour. Here's when to get tickets

The popular rock band is making a stop in the Valley this October. Here's when you can get tickets.

PHOENIX — It's times like these that make concert fans enjoy the Valley of the Sun. It's live music season and fans are ready to see their favorite bands in person.

Including one iconic rock and roll band.

The Foo Fighters announced they will be making a stop in Phoenix for their upcoming tour. On Oct. 3, the popular rock band will jam out at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater.

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on the concert and other stops, head over to Foofighters.com.

Some of the band's most popular songs include hits like "Everlong," "My Hero" and "Learn to Fly." The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The 2023 tour kicks off May 24 in New Hampshire.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube