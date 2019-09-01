Country rock duo Florida Georgia Line will stop in Colorado on their latest summer tour, the band announced Wednesday morning.

The "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour" will perform at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, September 13.

Country rock duo Dan + Shay will open all shows on the tour and country singer Morgan Wallen will also be performing.

Tickets for the concert are on sale here. The concert is also included in the 2019 Country Megaticket.

Florida Georgia Line's fourth album "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country" arrives Friday, Feb. 15.