PHOENIX — If your family loves competition, clear your schedule Jan. 19 and 20 because Family Feud is holding auditions in Phoenix.

Family Feud, the game where two families compete to name the most popular responses to survey questions in order to win $100,000 and a new car, is looking for families from Phoenix to be on the TV game show hosted by Steve Harvey.

At the Phoenix auditions, families will get the opportunity to play a shortened, mock game of Family Feud against another family.

Producers are looking for families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game, according to the show's website. Eligible teams have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

In order to attend the in-person tryouts, you must first make an appointment online.

If you can't make it Jan. 19 or 20 in Phoenix, you can also submit a video online through Family Feud's website.

