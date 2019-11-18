Editor's Note: The above video is from Country Thunder 2019.

Country music fans, it's about to be a record year. That's because Eric Church is coming to Arizona for the next Country Thunder.

Country Thunder Arizona returns in 2020 with headliners Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch.

Lynch will kick off the four-day music festival as the Thursday night headliner while Church will take the stage Sunday evening.

The headlining artists will also be joined by some other country artists including Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Dallas Smith, Neal McCoy and more.

For more information on tickets, visit the Country Thunder Arizona website.