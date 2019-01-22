PHOENIX — Saturday night IS alright!

Arizonans, this Saturday is (most likely) your last chance to see music legend Elton John in the Grand Canyon State.

Elton John announced in 2018 that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be his last. The tour kicked off in September 2018 and will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents before the final performance in 2021.

The tour will mark the end of Sir Elton John's half-century on the road. According to the superstar's website, the tour stage production will take fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits. Think: "Bennie and The Jets," "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song"— the list goes on and on.

The Rocket Man will take the stage at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Jan. 26. Tickets are still available.

If you already have your tickets, here's what you need to know before you go.

Getting to the concert

Gila River Arena is located off Loop 101, between Maryland and Glendale avenues. The address is 9400 West Maryland Avenue.

Parking at Gila River Arena

Concert-goers can purchase parking passes online for the closest lots ahead of Saturday.

General parking can be purchased the day off the event and will cost $10-$35, depending on the lot. Drivers will be able to pay for parking with cash or card.

The Gila River Arena parking lots will open 2.5 hours before the show starts.

Lots G and J have ADA parking spots on a first come, first served basis. There is also a drop-off and pick-up location for guests with disabilities located in Lot E off of Maryland Avenue.

What is the bag policy at Gila River Arena?

Gila River Arena encourages guests to travel light to events. Backpacks of any size and bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches will not be allowed inside.

There is no bag or coat check at Gila River Arena.

What is allowed inside?

Baby bags, plastic baby bottles and formula are all allowed inside. Signs and banners are also allowed as long as they are not larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.

Weapons, alcohol, drugs, outside food and drinks, laptops, tablets, laser pointers, flashlights and professional photography equipment are not allowed inside.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Beware: Prices are pretty steep. At the time of this posting, the lowest ticket on Ticketmaster is $217.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

When does the show start?

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Who is opening the show?

Does Elton John need an opener?