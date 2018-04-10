GLENDALE, Ariz. — Just hold on, we're going... to Glendale.

Drake, in the middle of his international Aubrey and The Three Migos tour, is making a stop in the Valley on Oct. 8 with rap group Migos.

You can catch the "Nice for What" singer and rapper live Monday at the Gila River Arena.

After his show Monday, Drake will continue onto Salt Lake City for a performance on Oct. 10.

If you just need a one dance Monday night here is everything you need to know.

Getting to the concert

Gila River Arena is located off Loop 101, between Maryland and Glendale avenues. The address is 9400 West Maryland Avenue.

Parking at Gila River Arena

Concert-goers can purchase parking passes online for the closest lots ahead of Monday. General parking can be purchased the day off the event and will cost $10-$30. Drivers will be able to pay for parking with cash or card. The Gila River Arena parking lots will be opened 2.5 hours before the show starts.

Lots B, G and J have ADA parking spots on a first come, first served basis.

What is the bag policy at Gila River Arena?

Gila River Arena encourages guests to travel light to events. Backpacks of any size and bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6" will not be allowed inside.

There is no bag or coat check at Gila River Arena.

What is allowed inside?

Baby bags, plastic bottles, and formula are all allowed inside. Signs and banners are also allowed as long as they are not larger than 24” x 36”.

Weapons, alcohol, drugs, outside food and drinks, laptops, tablets, laser pointers, flashlights and professional photography equipment are not allowed inside.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Beware: Prices are pretty steep. At time of this posting, the lowest ticket on Ticketmaster is $157.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday.

When does the show start?

The show begins Monday at 7 p.m.

Who is opening the show?

"Walk it Talk it" group Migos will open the show at 7 p.m. followed before Drake takes the stage.

