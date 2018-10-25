The Halloween season kicks off on 12 News with the return of the supernatural thriller 'Midnight, Texas.'

Midnight, Texas, is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different but season two brings in new characters which will threaten the town's balance.

Season two premieres October 26 at 8:00 p.m. on 12 News. Be listening for a reference to an Arizona town!

Watch the video in the player above as actors Jason Lewis and Arielle Kebbel reveal where they've visited in Arizona, their favorite Halloween costume and what supernatural power they wish they had in real life.