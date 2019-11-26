Dolly Parton is still unstoppable in pop culture at 73 years young.

Dolly celebrated her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member Tuesday in the NBC Special, "Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry."

Dolly invited 12 News to visit her in Tennessee in 2016. She says Phoenix is one of her favorite cities.

"I love Phoenix, I’ve been there, I couldn’t even tell you how many times through the years," Dolly said. "It’s a real favorite city. I just want to say happy holidays to everyone in Phoenix and welcome to Tennessee to you."

