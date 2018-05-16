PHOENIX - Here are all the urban music concerts Phoenicians will attend through October 2018. Visit StubHub.com to purchase your event tickets.

May

Sango – Sat, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Smokepurpp – Sun, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. – The Van Buren, Phoenix

Bhad Bhabie – Fri, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. – Club Red, Mesa

Joyner Lucas – Sun, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. – Monarch Theatre, Phoenix

June

Kesha & Macklemore – Wed, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

Maroon 5 – Thu, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. – Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Flatbush Zombies – Tues, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Marquee Theatre Tempe, Tempe,

Post Malone with 21 Savage – Tues, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Rawhide, Chandler

Ziggy Marley – Wed, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. – The Van Buren, Phoenix

Chris Brown – Sun, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

Farruko – Thu, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Marquee Theatre Tempe, Tempe

July

Wyclef Jean – Tue, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. – BLK LIVE, Scottsdale

Logic with NF & Kyle – Wed, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. – AK-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

August

G-Eazy with Lil Uzi, Ty Dolla $ign & more – Fri, Aug 3, 2018 – 6:30 p.m. – Ak-Chin Pavilion , Phoenix

Rick Ross – Sun, Aug 5 at 6:30 p.m. – Marquee Theatre Tempe, Tempe

J. Cole – Tues, Aug 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Talking Stick Arena, Phoenix

Shakira (rescheduled) – Sun, Aug 26 at 8:00 p.m. – Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Wiz Khalifa – Thu, Aug 30 at 6:00 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

Sam Smith – Fri, Aug 31 at 8:00 p.m. – Gila River Arena, Glendale

September

Leon Bridges - Tues, Sep 4 at 7:30 p.m. – Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

On the Run Tour II – Wed, Sep 19 at 7:30 p.m. – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour – Sat, Sep 22 at 8:00 p.m. – Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

J Balvin – Sat, Sep 29 at 8:00 p.m. – Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

October

Childish Gambino – Fri, Oct 5 at 7:30 p.m. – Gila River Arena, Glendale

Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour (Drake & Migos) – Mon, Oct 8 at 7:00 p.m. – Gila River Arena, Glendale

Chief Keef – Thu, Oct 11 at 6:30 p.m. – Marquee Theatre Tempe, Tempe

Christina Aguilera – Mon, Oct 29 at 7:00 p.m. – Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

© 2018 KPNX