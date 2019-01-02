PHOENIX — Country artist Kacey Musgraves will take the stage at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on February 13.

That show is already sold out.

But thanks to overwhelming demand, she's added a whole series of new shows to her "Oh, What a World" tour, including a second stop in Phoenix on August 27.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale next week, on February 8 at 10 a.m.

Artist presale for the new dates begins Friday and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Monday at 10 a.m. (local time) to Thursday, February, 7 at 10 p.m.

As part of the tour, Musgraves will also become the female artist to ever play Coachella, according to a release from Live Nation.

Here's are all the added dates:

August 24, Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA

August 27, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

August 28, Santa Fe Opera House, Santa Fe, NM

September 4, Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

September 5, Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

September 6, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH

September 7, Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

September 9, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

September 11, The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

September 12, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

September 13, Sprint Pavilion, Charlottesville, VA

September 14, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, NC

September 17, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

September 19, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

September 20, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

September 27, The Fillmore New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

September 28, The Fillmore New Orleans, New Orleans, LA