WACO, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Aug. 6, 2019, when Magnolia organized a blood drive to benefit the Midland-Odessa shooting victims.
Magnolia has announced a plan to bring a new hotel to downtown Waco, in partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, according to a release Thursday morning. The hotel is slated for a 2021 opening.
The hotel is unnamed at the moment, but it is planned to be hoisted in the historic Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave., just a few blocks away from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with," Chip and Joanna Gaines said. "It’s a state of being known and loved just as you are."
Magnolia also released a video of the pair announcing the new project to its YouTube channel.
More details about the project will be released in the next couple of months.
Related stories:
- Magnolia 'brewing' up new business: A look at their new coffee shop heading to Waco
- Magnolia Market organizes blood drives, donates weekend profits to help shooting victims
- Chip, Joanna Gaines tease new network with video
- Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Foundation to give out sports gear to kids in need