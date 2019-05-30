Brad Paisley is coming to Phoenix to the joy of country fans all over the Valley.

Paisley will be taking the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion Friday night. Whether you're planning on seeing the country superstar perform, or you live in the area, here is everything you need to know.

Getting to the concert

Ak-Chin Pavilion is located north of Interstate 10 between 79th and 83rd avenues. The address is 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035.

Parking at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Parking is included in the ticket price, so there's no extra charge at the venue.

What is allowed inside?

According to the venue's website here's what's allowed in: Binoculars, seat cushions, ponchos, rain jackets, sunscreen, blankets, small umbrellas, non-professional cameras, chairs no higher than 9 inches, lawn chairs, one sealed water bottle with a 1.5 litre limit.

Here's what you can't bring inside: alcohol, bottles, coolers, illegal drugs, laser pointers, chairs higher than 9 inches, pets that aren't service animals, professional cameras, video or audio recorders, strollers, weapons, flash photography, video and removable lens cameras.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the venue's website.

When does the show start?

Parking lots for the venue open two hours before the start of the show. The show begins Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Who is opening the show?

Paisley will be accompanied in Phoenix by both Chris Lane and Riley Green.