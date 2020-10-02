PHOENIX — Backstreet's Back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys announced on Monday that they have expanded their ongoing world tour -- and one Valley city is among the newly announced stops.

The DNA World Tour kicked off in 2019.

The tour will continue in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 20 before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

In the midst of the madness, the Backstreet Boys will be performing at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Oct. 6.

Those who are part of the fan club can buy presale tickets starting at 10 a.m., but tickets for the general public won't be available until Friday -- Valentine's Day.

"DNA" is the group's 10th studio album. It was released on Jan. 25, 2019, and was the group's first full-length effort since "In a World Like This" in 2013.

Kevin Richardson, from left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

