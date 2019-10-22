The year was 1989, Nintendo Game Boy made its debut, The New Kids on the Block were at the top of the charts and Back To The Future II predicted what October 21st, 2015 would look like when the movie was released.

Today is Back to the Future Day and 30 years after the movie’s release we took a closer look at what the Back to the Future II got right, or at least pretty close, and you may be surprised at what we found.

30 years ago, Back To The Future II made some pretty bold predictions about what today may look like, on this exact date!

While flying Hoverboards and DeLoreans aren’t quite here, a closer look at the movie reveals they did get some things right, or, maybe close enough!

A widescreen tv with lots of channels is spot on. And coming home from work feels kind of like this huh?

Or how about talking to our appliance? Yep, that’s so 2019!

Keeping things in the kitchen virtual reality glasses, yep we’ve got them. And some things haven’t changed when it comes to kids being distracted at the dinner table from technology.

And going to a restaurant these days no need for a waiter to order your food these days either!

And playing video games with your hands, hah, Xbox has taken care of that problem.

And maybe the biggest long shot, yet greatest prediction from Back To The Future II, the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series in 2015 against Miami, close enough, the Cubs won it all in 2016.

The final installment in the Back To The Future series was number 3 released in 1990. Today, the movie’s start Michael J. Fox is 58 years old. In case you wanted to feel old hahaha!