PHOENIX — When it comes to binge-worthy TV shows, Arizona has a pretty unique taste compared to the rest of the country.

According to Geek.com, which surveyed over 1,000 people, Arizona's favorite show to binge watch is "Law & Order" followed by "House of Cards" and, yes, "Game of Thrones" third.

The pop culture website said Arizona's obsession with the NBC hit crime drama is unique to the state as the show did not rank in its top 10 binged show across the country.

"Game of Thrones" followed by "The Office," and "Ozark" were the top 3 binged-watched shows nation-wide, according to the website. "Friends" appears at No. 10 on the top 10 list.

