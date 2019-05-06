One person. Two voices. That's how "America's Got Talent" described Adaline Bates performance on the show's Tuesday's night episode.

Bates performed a rather unforgettable duet of Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable." The former vocal coach from Queen Creek took the AGT stage telling the judges why she was picking now to get back into music.

Bates, answering a question from Howie Mandel, said she was in a group before it broke up and she "never had the confidence to be on stage by myself." Then she had children and "they had to come first."

The crowd applauded her answer before she said, "Now I'm on the front burner and it's about me."

Bates left the stage shortly after and returned dressed both as a man on one side and a woman on the other. She would go on to perform both the male and female parts of the duet all by herself.

Simon Cowell gave her performance a standing ovation saying he "loved being surprised."

"You are adorable," he said."As much as you had a good time, we had a good time and that's what it's all about."

Bates received four "Yes" votes from the judges to move on in the show.

