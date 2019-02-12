UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — An Arizona woman’s talent for design landed her a spot on NBC’s craft competition show.

“Making it,” hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, features a diverse group of DIY-ers, from woodworkers to balloon artists and calligraphists to costume makers.

This season, a Gilbert woman is among the 10 people competing for the title of “Master Maker” and a $100,000 grand prize.

Rebecca Propes is a mother of three who runs her own DIY, design and lifestyle blog and Etsy shop.

She also contributes as a design expert for Project Nursery, Domino.com and Joann.com and has worked with major brands like Home Depot, Land of Nod, Spoonflower and Rugs USA.

We won’t have to wait long to see who wins, as the show is running on a binge-worthy schedule. It airs Monday through Thursday this week and then returns next Monday and Tuesday before the two-hour season finale on Wednesday.

In each episode, the competitors complete two crafts revolving around a central theme – the “faster craft” and the “master craft.” Makers need to put their imagination and skills on display to move on to the next round.

Best of luck to Rebecca! You can catch the season two premiere Monday night at 9 Arizona time.