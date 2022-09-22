2 coaches on 'The Voice' fight over Arizona teen who sang ‘Cielito Lindo’

Reina Ley sang “Cielito Lindo” during the blind auditions for "The Voice." Two judges not only turned their chairs, but also danced to the sound of mariachi.

PHOENIX — An Arizona teen participated in the blind auditions on "The Voice" season 22 with a traditional mariachi song, not only causing two judges to turn their chairs almost immediately, but the coaches and the public applauded her performance with a standing ovation.

Reina Ley, 14, an Arizona native performed the traditional Mexican song “Cielito Lindo” during the auditions. Her interpretation enchanted Camila Cabello almost right away on the singing competition show. Gwen Stefani also wanted Reina on her team, saying to Cabello, “I’m gonna fight you.”

During Reina’s performance, both judges were dancing to the mariachi beat. At the end of the song, she got a standing ovation from the judges and the public.

It was an exciting moment when Cabello started talking to Reina in Spanish and they connected.

“My queen, what an incredible voice you have,” said Cabello since her name means queen.

“I love that you’re singing a mariachi song. I’m so proud of our culture,” Cabello added.

When it was Stefani's turn to talk to Reina, she asked the wrong question.

“Who’s your idol?”

“Camila Cabello,” the teen responded.

Both judges said they really like each other but they were going to face each other to get to have Reina on their team.

Reina chose to be #TeamCamila.

Who’s Reina?

Reina was born and raised in Arizona. She’s the oldest daughter of Cesar and Alejandrina Ley and has a younger sister whose name is Ariana.

Her dad was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa Mexico and her mother was born in Phoenix to Mexican parents.

Reina started singing when she was 9, her parents noticed that she has a unique voice and started supporting her aspiration to become a singer.

She sings at parties and at their church.

Now, her family and Arizona supporters hope she keeps advancing in the contest.

You can watch The Voice Season 22 on NBC Monday and Tuesday nights.